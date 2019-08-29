Energy
Adani Green to buy Essel's 205 MW solar energy projects for Rs 1,300 crore
Updated : August 29, 2019 07:52 PM IST
The enterprise value of the acquisition is about Rs 1,300 crore, which will be subject to closing adjustments, if any, on or before the closing date.
The transaction is expected to be completed by October 15, 2019.
