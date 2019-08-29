Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#EconomicRelief#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Energy
Energy

Adani Green to buy Essel's 205 MW solar energy projects for Rs 1,300 crore

Updated : August 29, 2019 07:52 PM IST

The enterprise value of the acquisition is about Rs 1,300 crore, which will be subject to closing adjustments, if any, on or before the closing date.
The transaction is expected to be completed by October 15, 2019.
Adani Green to buy Essel's 205 MW solar energy projects for Rs 1,300 crore
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

RBI transfer Rs 1.76 lakh crore from surplus reserve to government: Experts discuss

RBI transfer Rs 1.76 lakh crore from surplus reserve to government: Experts discuss

Banks contained gross NPAs at 9.1 percent in FY19: RBI

Banks contained gross NPAs at 9.1 percent in FY19: RBI

Adani Green to buy Essel's 205 MW solar energy projects for Rs 1,300 crore

Adani Green to buy Essel's 205 MW solar energy projects for Rs 1,300 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV