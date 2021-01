Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) on Monday said it has commissioned a 25 MW solar power plant in Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh. Adani Solar Energy Chitrakoot One Ltd, a step-down subsidiary of AGEL, has commissioned the solar power plant, a company statement said.

This plant has a power purchase agreement with Noida Power Company Ltd (NPCL) at Rs 3.08/KWh. With this commissioning, AGEL’s total operational renewable capacity has grown to 2,975 MW. The plant will be connected to AGEL’s state-of-the-art Energy Network Operation Centre that continuously monitors and analyses performance of 80+ solar and wind plants across diverse locations in India, the statement said.