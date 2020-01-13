Energy
Adani Gas seeks $350 million loan from promoter group entities, says report
Updated : January 13, 2020 08:41 AM IST
Adani Gas will pay an interest of 9 percent for the loan.
The company will spend about $50 million of the $350 million for retail distribution
