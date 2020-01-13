Adani Gas seeks $350 million loan from promoter group entities, says report

Adani Gas Ltd has approached three promoter group entities for a perpetual loan of $350 million to finance expansion, reported Mint.

The promoter group entities include Adani Rail Infra Pvt. Ltd, Adani Infra India Ltd, and Adani Properties Pvt. Ltd, the report added quoting two people aware of the matter.

The city gas distribution company will pay an interest of 9 percent for the loan, and spend about $50 million of the $350 million for retail distribution, the report added.