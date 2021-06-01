  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Energy

A litre of petrol in Mumbai now costs twice that in New York

Updated : June 01, 2021 18:36:35 IST

Petrol prices today tops a record Rs 101/litre in Mumbai, diesel retails at Rs 92.69
India levies highest taxes on petrol and diesel in the world; taxes account for 60% of retail prices
Fuel rates hiked for 2nd consecutive day after a long time; In Sri Ganganagar petrol costs Rs 105/litre, the highest in India
A litre of petrol in Mumbai now costs twice that in New York
Published : June 01, 2021 06:36 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Will have enough COVID-19 vaccine to inoculate 1 crore people a day by July or early Aug: Centre

Will have enough COVID-19 vaccine to inoculate 1 crore people a day by July or early Aug: Centre

Here are key stocks that moved the most on June 1

Here are key stocks that moved the most on June 1

MG Motor India reports sale of 1,016 units in May

MG Motor India reports sale of 1,016 units in May

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement