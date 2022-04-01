19-kg commercial LPG cylinder becomes expensive from April 1; price hiked by Rs 250

The price of a 19-kg LPG cylinder has been hiked by Rs 250 to cost Rs 2,253 per unit. In the last two months, the price of a commercial liquefied petroleum gas cylinder has increased by Rs 346.

State-run Indian Oil Corp supplies LPG under the brand Indane.

The price of a 5-kg cylinder was also revised, to Rs 569 per unit from March 1, 2022.

Currently, the price of non-subsidised LPG is at Rs 899.5 per 14.2 kg cylinder in Delhi and Mumbai each. In Kolkata, the price is at Rs 926 per cylinder, and in Chennai, it is Rs 915.5 per cylinder.

LPG rates vary from city to city and are reviewed on a monthly basis. Any changes in prices are implemented from the first day of each month.