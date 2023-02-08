Employees at Zoom who have been impacted by the firing took to social media to express their concerns and vent their ire at the rather dire situation they are left with.

In a shocking news, online video conversation platform Zoom laid off 1,300 employees or 1.5% of its total workforce on Tuesday. What was worse was that these came after the company posted growth in revenue, an aspect that left the employees badly betrayed.

Coming after having contributed a lot over several years, the layoff has been shocking and totally unexpected for many.

Christy Flis, who was the head of Head of Global Education and Head of Women at Zoom and was impacted by the current layoff, posted on LinkedIn that despite working for the current growth in revenue, and after being a loyal and all-time carrier of the culture of care, she too was among those fired.

“It is with utter disbelief and shock that I was included in today's Zoom's layoffs - as I was just approaching 8-years in 10-days...I can't even believe I'm writing this or that this is really happening...in addition to seeing so many of our exceptional Zoomies also being part of this, after my continual year over year success in building the business… It does not make any sense,” she said.

Expressing gratitude to the experience at Zoom she said, “My heart goes out to my fellow community… Keep the abundance mindset alive and well...even amidst this type of news.”

For the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, Zoom Video Communication reported a total revenue of $1,101.9 million, up 5 percent year-over-year as reported and 7 percent in constant currency. Enterprise revenue was $614.3 million, up 20 percent year-over-year and online revenue was $487.6 million, down 9% year over year.

"This result was approximately $2 million above the high end of our quarterly guidance," Kelly Steckelberg, CFO of Zoom Video Communications said in the earnings presentation.

Another employee Rhonda Hughes who was the Head of Content, Social Media & Customer Advocacy at Zoom, posted on LinkedIn that “I'm shocked, sad, angry, and a whole mix of emotions jumbled together.”

Kyle Brown, who was a software engineer at Zoom, posted on LinkedIn that he was on paternity leave and spending time bonding with his infant daughter when he got the news. “This news came at the worst timing I could imagine. As a father, I am responsible for taking care of my daughter and I fully plan on doing just that,” added Brown.

Another employee Victoria Yim who worked as the regional social impact lead at Zoom highlighted that currently it is not the time to be living in the bubble where your job is secure. “Do I do a job update? Do I sit here and feel numb about the flurry of things that have happened since I woke up 3 hours ago? I have been reminded to stop and smell and roses, and not live in my anxiety bubble of tech sector layoffs. I did, and I'm glad I did, and while I am here, impacted by Zoom's layoffs,” she added.

In a message to employees on the company's official blog, CEO Eric Yuan said that the company will be cutting its "team by approximately 15 percent and say goodbye to around 1,300 hardworking, talented colleagues."

Departing full-time employees at Zoom, nicknamed "Zoomies" by the CEO, will receive up to 16 weeks of salary and healthcare benefits in the US. The fiscal 2023 annual bonus, based on company performance, as well as restricted stock units (RSUs) and stock options will also vest for six months for US employees and through August 9, 2023 for non-US employees.

Yuan while taking accountability for the layoffs also mentioned that he will be reducing his salary for the coming fiscal. “Members of my executive leadership team will reduce their base salaries by 20 percent for the coming fiscal year while also forfeiting their FY23 corporate bonuses."