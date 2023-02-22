Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath explains why it might be bad time to go to foreign universities

Hinting at the high cost of pursuing education abroad (due to rising interest rates) and the low returns one might get from it (due to current mass firings in big companies), Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath asked people to reconsider. Many who disagreed with Kamath said those students who go out to study are looking for a better quality of life, too.

Attending one of the world’s top-ranked educational institutions in Europe and North America is a dream that many students have. Many seek admissions in prestigious Ivy League schools in the US and Oxbridge and the University of London in the UK. Getting past the rigorous admission process is challenging enough, but securing the funding is harder. Many have to take on student loans and pay hefty interest.

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath addressed this in a recent tweet.

Kamath tweeted two infographics showing rising outflow of students to universities outside India. Compiled by InvestyWise, the data shows that the number of students choosing to study outside the country in 2022 went up by 44.87 percent from 2018. The total outflow of students last year was 7.5 lakh. The number of Indians going to the UK has risen by a whopping 480 percent.

Kamath linked two current global economic trends with this data. Hinting at the high cost of pursuing education abroad (due to rising interest rates) and the low returns one might get from it (due to current mass firings in big companies), he asked people to reconsider. Kamath pointed in the direction of cheaper options available in India.

His tweet said, “With rising interest rates in the west & mass firing in high-paid tech jobs, one must reconsider the new universities set up in India, which have improved tremendously. It’s one thing to go abroad to study and network, another to be saddled with crazy debt for life at 7-8%...”

Kamath is referring to the aggressive stance the US Federal Reserve and other national banks across the West have been taking on interest rates. Getting a loan has become increasingly costlier. The current economic slowdown has also affected employment avenues, especially in tech companies. In the past few months, giants like Google, Twitter, Amazon, and Facebook have carried out massive layoffs.

But public opinion on Kamath’s view is divided.

One user agreed, saying that “High EMIs would always limit one's ability to explore and figure out life in the beginning. Can be extremely stressful.”

Another user wrote, “Absolutely regret going abroad. You get stuck in this cycle of earning and then the visa lottery just to pay bills. Highly recommend staying in India, opportunities for start-ups and businesses are high in a developing nation than in a developed one!”

Many who disagreed with him said those students who go out to study are looking for a better quality of life, too.

“Misinformation. That holds true maybe for folks who go abroad for the heck of it to study at some random university and run pillar to post managing life later. For the vast majority of the others, this is a non-issue. Quality of life long term, significantly better,” one wrote.

Another inquired about the tremendously improved institutions in India.

The jury is still out in this regard.