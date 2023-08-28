In the dynamic world of talent acquisition, zero-touch Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) are pioneering a new era. These systems are transforming the recruitment landscape, facilitating a process devoid of human intervention. Studies and research insights are substantiating this innovation, particularly highlighting the considerable cost savings it can bring.

What is zero-touch ATS?

Zero-touch ATS transcends traditional automation, weaving in artificial intelligence and machine learning to manage a vast array of recruitment functions. From sourcing and screening candidates to scheduling interviews and even evaluating responses, these systems do it all autonomously.

Cost-effective recruitment

Numerous studies show a reduction in operational costs. Zero-touch ATS minimises manual labour, erasing the need for multiple recruitment platforms, tools, or even physical locations. As per a report organisation saw a 27 percent reduction in cost per hire.

Optimisation of time resources

Time efficiency has been observed to improve, according to market analyses. Recruiters freed from mundane tasks can focus on strategic initiatives, driving growth without extra costs. Organisations reported a staggering 75% decrease in unproductive time.

Decreased time-to-hire

A notable 15 percent decrease in time-to-fill was observed. Research emphasises a reduction in the time-to-hire. Speeding up the recruitment cycle directly translates to reduced costs, including those related to temporary staffing.

Data-driven cost analytics

Some studies show that organisations employing zero-touch ATS gain insights that can lead to additional cost savings by allowing for targeted budget allocation and financial planning.

Scalability without proportional costs

Case studies depict that scalability achieved through zero-touch ATS does not necessitate a corresponding increase in costs. A growth in efficiency is observed without equivalent expenditure. Organisations registered 10 percent more placements per month.

Disrupting traditional recruiting

Zero-touch ATS is not just altering the recruitment approach; it is revolutionising it. Here's how:

a. Promoting Diversity — By automating screening, biases are eliminated, fostering a more diverse workforce.

b. Global Reach — The ability to reach candidates across geographies without additional costs.

c. Improving Candidate Experience — A better candidate experience ensures 80 percent more applicants to apply again.

d. Compliance Alignment— Ensuring adherence to laws and regulations without extra human oversight.

Conclusion

Zero-touch ATS is steering recruitment into uncharted territories. Its autonomous nature, devoid of human intervention, backed by solid research and numeric benefits, is paving the way for a more streamlined, efficient, and cost-effective process.

Cost optimisation is not merely a numerical advantage; it represents a profound shift in strategy and execution. The ability to achieve quality outcomes at reduced costs underscores the transformative potential of zero-touch ATS.

With evidence and numbers aligning with innovation, the question is not about whether to adopt this technology but how to leverage it best. The future of recruitment is here, one where barriers are replaced by seamless processes, where human intervention gives way to intelligent automation.

The embrace of zero-touch ATS is an embrace of a future that is not just efficient but visionary, not just cost-effective but strategic. It is a future where recruitment is redefined, and success is a tangible reality, driven by insights and guided by intelligence. Are you prepared to be part of this revolution?

—The author, Sumit Sabharwal, is CEO TeamLease HRtech and ex MD Excelity Global. The views expressed are personal.