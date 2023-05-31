TCS says the firm encourages employees to work from the office but never linked it to career or pay

Earlier, TCS had asked its staff to attend at least 12 days of office in a month. The tech giant had seen a net addition of 821 employees in the January-March 2023 quarter against the previous quarter when it saw a net drop of nearly 2,200 employees.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has reacted to the news of the company sent memos to employees who violated the 'work from office' mandate.

In a statement TCS has said that for now, we have not communicated or deployed linkages to career or compensation.

‘We are excited to see our campuses buzzing with energy and want all our employees to be a part of that vibrant ecosystem. A significant number of employees have joined TCS in the last 2 years. It is important for them to experience the TCS environment to collaborate, learn, grow and also have fun together, thus developing a stronger sense of belonging to the organisation and enabling better integration. Over the last several months we have been encouraging associates in India to return to office and spend 3 days a week at the workplace. This has yielded good results with many of our people returning to office. Our objective is to have all associates work from office for at least 3 days a week on average in the month, and towards the same we continue working with all our groups to have everyone participate," TCS spokesperson said in a statement.

Earlier TCS had asked its employees to attend at least 12 days of office in a month. Now according to a report by TOI the software company has said disciplinary actions will be taken if employees fail to adhere to the assigned work roster.

"You are warned and directed to start reporting to work from your office location according to the assigned roster with immediate effect," reads the memo according to a report by TOI.

Last October, TCS implemented a policy requiring employees to physically attend the office three days per week. Over the past few months, TCS has been actively encouraging associates in India to resume working from the office.

TCS witnessed a net addition of 821 employees in the January-March 2023 quarter against the previous quarter when it saw a net drop of nearly 2,200 employees, the company's financial results for Q4 released on April 12 show. This takes TCS’ workforce to 614,795 as on March 31, 2023, a net addition of 22,600 for the fiscal.

According to a LinkedIn report in 2023, TCS has been recognised as the leading workplace in India, with Amazon and Morgan Stanley following closely behind. In terms of financial performance,.

For the March quarter, the company reported revenue growth of 0.6 percent in constant currency terms, which was the slowest since the April-June period of financial year 2021, which is the quarter in which the pandemic hit.

For TCS, constant currency estimates varied over a broad range. While Nomura projected a 1.7 percent sequential growth, ICICI Direct had projected growth of 0.4 percent. A CNBC-TV18 poll had pegged the growth at 1 percent.

For other parameters, TCS' US dollar revenue growth was slightly lower than analyst expectations.

Dollar revenue for the March quarter stood at $7.19 billion, a growth of 1.7 percent compared to the December quarter. The figure was slightly lower compared to the $7.21-billion estimate of a CNBC-TV18 poll.

In rupee terms, revenue increased by 1.6 percent sequentially to Rs 59,162 crore, while the estimate for the same was Rs 59,334 crore.