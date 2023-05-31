TCS says the firm encourages employees to work from the office but never linked it to career or pay

Earlier, TCS had asked its staff to attend at least 12 days of office in a month. The tech giant had seen a net addition of 821 employees in the January-March 2023 quarter against the previous quarter when it saw a net drop of nearly 2,200 employees.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has reacted to the news of the company sent memos to employees who violated the 'work from office' mandate.

In a statement TCS has said that for now, we have not communicated or deployed linkages to career or compensation.

‘We are excited to see our campuses buzzing with energy and want all our employees to be a part of that vibrant ecosystem. A significant number of employees have joined TCS in the last 2 years. It is important for them to experience the TCS environment to collaborate, learn, grow and also have fun together, thus developing a stronger sense of belonging to the organisation and enabling better integration. Over the last several months we have been encouraging associates in India to return to office and spend 3 days a week at the workplace. This has yielded good results with many of our people returning to office. Our objective is to have all associates work from office for at least 3 days a week on average in the month, and towards the same we continue working with all our groups to have everyone participate," TCS spokesperson said in a statement.