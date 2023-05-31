'You are warned ...' | TCS in a memo to employees who broke work from office rule

Earlier, TCS had asked its staff to attend at least 12 days of office in a month. The tech giant had seen a net addition of 821 employees in the January-March 2023 quarter against the previous quarter when it saw a net drop of nearly 2,200 employees.

The Indian IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has sent memos to employees who violated the 'work from office' mandate.

Earlier TCS had asked its employees to attend at least 12 days of office in a month. Now the software company has said disciplinary actions will be taken if employees fail to adhere to the assigned work roster.

"You are warned and directed to start reporting to work from your office location according to the assigned roster with immediate effect," reads the memo according to a report by TOI.

Last October, TCS implemented a policy requiring employees to physically attend the office three days per week. Over the past few months, TCS has been actively encouraging associates in India to resume working from the office.

TCS witnessed a net addition of 821 employees in the January-March 2023 quarter against the previous quarter when it saw a net drop of nearly 2,200 employees, the company's financial results for Q4 released on April 12 show. This takes TCS’ workforce to 614,795 as on March 31, 2023, a net addition of 22,600 for the fiscal.

According to a LinkedIn report in 2023, TCS has been recognised as the leading workplace in India, with Amazon and Morgan Stanley following closely behind. In terms of financial performance,.

For the March quarter, the company reported revenue growth of 0.6 percent in constant currency terms, which was the slowest since the April-June period of financial year 2021, which is the quarter in which the pandemic hit.

For TCS, constant currency estimates varied over a broad range. While Nomura projected a 1.7 percent sequential growth, ICICI Direct had projected growth of 0.4 percent. A CNBC-TV18 poll had pegged the growth at 1 percent.

For other parameters, TCS' US dollar revenue growth was slightly lower than analyst expectations.

Dollar revenue for the March quarter stood at $7.19 billion, a growth of 1.7 percent compared to the December quarter. The figure was slightly lower compared to the $7.21-billion estimate of a CNBC-TV18 poll.

In rupee terms, revenue increased by 1.6 percent sequentially to Rs 59,162 crore, while the estimate for the same was Rs 59,334 crore.