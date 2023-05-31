'You are warned ...' | TCS in a memo to employees who broke work from office rule

Earlier, TCS had asked its staff to attend at least 12 days of office in a month. The tech giant had seen a net addition of 821 employees in the January-March 2023 quarter against the previous quarter when it saw a net drop of nearly 2,200 employees.

The Indian IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has sent memos to employees who violated the 'work from office' mandate.

Earlier TCS had asked its employees to attend at least 12 days of office in a month. Now the software company has said disciplinary actions will be taken if employees fail to adhere to the assigned work roster.