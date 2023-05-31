English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeducation News'You are warned ...' | TCS in a memo to employees who broke work from office rule

'You are warned ...' | TCS in a memo to employees who broke work from office rule

'You are warned ...' | TCS in a memo to employees who broke work from office rule
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Nishtha Pandey  May 31, 2023 5:14:11 PM IST (Published)

Earlier, TCS had asked its staff to attend at least 12 days of office in a month. The tech giant had seen a net addition of 821 employees in the January-March 2023 quarter against the previous quarter when it saw a net drop of nearly 2,200 employees.

The Indian IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has sent memos to employees who violated the 'work from office' mandate.

Earlier TCS had asked its employees to attend at least 12 days of office in a month. Now the software company has said disciplinary actions will be taken if employees fail to adhere to the assigned work roster.


"You are warned and directed to start reporting to work from your office location according to the assigned roster with immediate effect," reads the memo according to a report by TOI.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X