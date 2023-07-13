Delhi schools in these areas shut due to rising Yamuna water level

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has specified that ten schools in the low-lying areas of the Civil Lines zone and seven schools in the Shahadra area will remain closed on July 13 due to the flood-like situation in the national capital, as announced earlier.
On Thursday morning, the water level of the Yamuna river reached 208.46 meters, resulting in flooding in the Delhi city. In response to the situation, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the closure of all schools in the affected areas.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has specified that ten schools in the low-lying areas of the Civil Lines zone and seven schools in the Shahadra area will remain closed on July 13 due to the flood-like situation in the national capital, as announced earlier.
The Central Water Commission's estimate of the Yamuna river's water level, initially set at 207.99 meters, was surpassed when it exceeded 208.05 meters on Wednesday night.
This unexpected development has raised concerns among the authorities, prompting them to be on high alert. The area near the Old Yamuna bridge, known as 'Loha Pul,' witnessed flooding as the water level continued to rise. By 10 pm on Wednesday, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB) had crossed the danger mark, reaching 208.05 meters, according to official records.
Officials have reported that Garhi Mandu village near the Signature Bridge in Wazirabad has been submerged. Most of the residents have been safely evacuated, and efforts are underway to rescue the remaining individuals using boats.
As the water level of the Yamuna river continues to rise, several other low-lying areas are also experiencing flooding, necessitating prompt attention and assistance from the authorities.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Tax Talks | Here's why angel tax going to be a game changer for inbound investments
Jul 13, 2023 IST6 Min Read
One in four jobs at high risk due to AI, finds OECD study — A look at changing skill needs
Jul 12, 2023 IST3 Min Read
Tax Talks | More access to cancer drug, moral tax on gaming — here's why the 50th GST council meeting triggered action
Jul 12, 2023 IST6 Min Read
Legal Digest | Tax administration smells rat in mind-boggling share premiums
Jul 12, 2023 IST4 Min Read