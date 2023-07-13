Delhi schools in these areas shut due to rising Yamuna water level

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has specified that ten schools in the low-lying areas of the Civil Lines zone and seven schools in the Shahadra area will remain closed on July 13 due to the flood-like situation in the national capital, as announced earlier.

On Thursday morning, the water level of the Yamuna river reached 208.46 meters, resulting in flooding in the Delhi city. In response to the situation, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the closure of all schools in the affected areas.

This unexpected development has raised concerns among the authorities, prompting them to be on high alert. The area near the Old Yamuna bridge, known as 'Loha Pul,' witnessed flooding as the water level continued to rise. By 10 pm on Wednesday, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB) had crossed the danger mark, reaching 208.05 meters, according to official records.

Officials have reported that Garhi Mandu village near the Signature Bridge in Wazirabad has been submerged. Most of the residents have been safely evacuated, and efforts are underway to rescue the remaining individuals using boats.

As the water level of the Yamuna river continues to rise, several other low-lying areas are also experiencing flooding, necessitating prompt attention and assistance from the authorities.