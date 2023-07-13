Delhi schools in these areas shut due to rising Yamuna water level

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has specified that ten schools in the low-lying areas of the Civil Lines zone and seven schools in the Shahadra area will remain closed on July 13 due to the flood-like situation in the national capital, as announced earlier.

On Thursday morning, the water level of the Yamuna river reached 208.46 meters, resulting in flooding in the Delhi city. In response to the situation, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the closure of all schools in the affected areas.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has specified that ten schools in the low-lying areas of the Civil Lines zone and seven schools in the Shahadra area will remain closed on July 13 due to the flood-like situation in the national capital, as announced earlier.