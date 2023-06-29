Xiaomi India to layoff more employees, plans to bring down the headcount below 1000: Report

According to the report, Xiaomi India has downsized its workforce in order to enhance operational efficiency and respond to shifting market dynamics. Due to a decline in market share, the company is actively reviewing its organizational structure and resource allocation strategies.
Xiaomi India is reportedly planning to reduce its workforce to under 1,000 employees due to organizational restructuring, a decline in market share, and increased scrutiny from government agencies.
According to a report by the Economic Times Xiaomi India, which employed approximately 1,400-1,500 employees at the beginning of 2023, has recently laid off around 30 employees and may lay off additional workers in the future.
According to the report, Xiaomi India has downsized its workforce in order to enhance operational efficiency and respond to shifting market dynamics. Due to a decline in market share, the company is actively reviewing its organizational structure and resource allocation strategies.
Meanwhile recently the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued a show-cause notice to Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited, its Chief Financial Officer Sameer Rao, former Managing Director Manu Jain, as well as three banks on Friday, May 9. The notice came in light of alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), with illegal remittances amounting to a staggering Rs 5,551.27 crore.
According to officials cited by news agency PTI, the ED initiated the action against Xiaomi India and its key executives based on their investigation into the company's financial activities.
Additionally, the Chinese electronics giant has also partnered with homegrown Dixon Tech to locally manufacture Mi LED TVs.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Zoomed Out | Blended finance — here's how it can expedite India’s 2030 Sustainable Development Goals
Jun 29, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Pasoori remake and the industrial Bollywoodisation of artistic nuance
Jun 28, 2023 IST4 Min Read
India's hydrogen market to surge: Morgan Stanley projects $19 billion opportunity by 2030
Jun 28, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Indian markets have had a bull run like no other in the last 23 years
Jun 28, 2023 IST2 Min Read