Xiaomi India to layoff more employees, plans to bring down the headcount below 1000: Report

Xiaomi India to layoff more employees, plans to bring down the headcount below 1000: Report

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 29, 2023 1:29:46 PM IST (Published)

According to the report, Xiaomi India has downsized its workforce in order to enhance operational efficiency and respond to shifting market dynamics. Due to a decline in market share, the company is actively reviewing its organizational structure and resource allocation strategies.

Xiaomi India is reportedly planning to reduce its workforce to under 1,000 employees due to organizational restructuring, a decline in market share, and increased scrutiny from government agencies.

According to a report by the Economic Times Xiaomi India, which employed approximately 1,400-1,500 employees at the beginning of 2023, has recently laid off around 30 employees and may lay off additional workers in the future.
