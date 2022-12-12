Would you recommend your profession to your child? Here’s what employees world over say

The world over, nearly half of employees say they would not recommend their company nor their profession to their children while 38 percent say they wouldn’t even wish their job on their worst enemy, a new survey has found.

Covid-19 pandemic has forced the global workforce to rethink the purpose of their jobs, the value it adds to their life and how important is a work-life balance for them. After the introspection, over 65 percent of Indian employees say they would not recommend their profession and their employer to their children or any young person they care about, a new survey has found.

The world over, nearly half (46 percent) of employees surveyed said they would not recommend their company nor their profession to their children while 38 percent said they wouldn’t even wish their job on their worst enemy, according to a workforce survey conducted by UKG Workforce Institute. More than 60 percent of employees said they would switch jobs right now if they could.

“Some people are disheartened because work is failing to meet their expectations and are looking for organisations to step up and support them, including in new ways that have never been on the HR or leadership agenda before, so they can have flexibility and means to put time into what matters most to them,” the report titled ‘We can fix work’ based on a 10-country survey of employees, C-level leaders, and HR professionals noted.

What’s more important: A good salary or meaningful work?

While employees’ top professional motivation is financial stability, they said the top motivation they’d pass on to their children or to young people would be passion, that is, the meaningfulness and significance of the work that they do.

Fifty two percent of the employees surveyed around the world said they would tell their children that meaningful work is “extremely important,” compared to 50 percent that would say the same about salary.

Most people today describe themselves as “money-driven,” but 74 percent hope future generations do things differently and commit to pursuing a profession that is meaningful to them.

Do people not want to work at all?

As many as 45 percent of employees worldwide don’t want to work anymore, the survey has found. Globally, 77 percent of employees said they want to spend less time working and more time doing things that matter to them.

According to the report, full-time employees (47 percent) vs part-time workers (36 percent) are more likely to say they “don’t want to work anymore,” as are people who lack worklife balance (61 percent vs. 43 percent who feel they do have a good work-life balance). In the US, more than half of the workforce shares this anti-work mindset, though employees earning $60K or less are more tolerant than higher earners.

If they could go back in time, 53 percent of employees worldwide would choose a completely different profession, and 40 percent wish someone had warned them not to take their current job, the survey has found.

Only 23 percent of employees genuinely enjoy their work and are passionate about their careers, as per the report. Most people have a transactional relationship with work as 61 percent employees admitted they go to work to collect a paycheck, ‘clock out,’ and go home, 28 percent said they are in a career with specific goals and ambitions that they wish to grow in time whileCHonly 11 percent feel that their job is their ‘calling.’

However, most employees (84 percent) say they would still work even if they won the lottery. This indicates that people inherently want to work and feel valued, yet they are struggling to find satisfaction or a sense of purpose in their current role.

Too much overtime?

The UKG Workforce Institute has found that putting in extra hours more than twice per week affects the employee-employer relationship.

While employees that work excessive overtime are less willing to recommend their organisation or line of work to the next generation, nearly 1 in 5 (18 percent) employees working overtime 5+ days a week are in fact very likely to recommend their job, and 16% say the same about their profession — a valuable finding given many employers rely on overtime shifts to meet the demands of their business.

Not all work environments are the same…

However, the report also mentions Great Place To Work research which has found that people at the best workplaces around the world live in a vastly different reality than the typical employee.

At least 85 percent of them said they believe their work has special meaning and isn’t “just a job”, 88 percent feel they make a difference, 85 percent enjoy psychologically healthy work environments, 88 percent look forward to going to work and 90 percent feel like they can be themselves.

