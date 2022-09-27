Over 1,000 job openings every month for travel and visa agents as revenge travel and staycations' resurge: Report

By Kanishka Sarkar

Mini After the pandemic when the travel and hospitality sectors faced jobs loss and salary reductions, the segment is now on the path to revival and has seen a positive intent of hiring, which is indicated by the 16 percent growth in the new jobs registered in the June and September quarter, according to a report.

With the festive season around the corner, the number of job postings in the travel sector has increased by 28 percent in the three months ending August, according to a report. On account of World Tourism Day, direct hiring firm Hirect India released hiring data related to the industry that suggests the reason behind the growth in jobs in the travel sector is the re-emergence of travel and tourism in India.

It highlighted that the food/travel/hotel industry has close to 1000 plus active openings per month.

After the pandemic when the travel and hospitality sectors faced jobs loss and salary reductions, the segment is now on the path to revival and has seen a positive intent of hiring, which is indicated by the 16 percent growth in the new jobs registered in the June and September quarter, the report said.

According to Hirect, 75 percent of the registered jobs in the second quarter of fiscal were for travel agent, tourist and tourism consultant and visa agents. "The active jobs have seen an overall 28 percent increase from the month of June to August, with an 8 percent month on month growth," the report said.

It added that in terms of experience, top management roles accounted for the highest demand share in travel and tourism.

Among cities, Delhi saw about 22 percent of the job openings, weightage, followed by 11 percent in Bengaluru, while Mumbai, Noida, and account for 8 percent each in total active jobs in the tourism industry, as the Hirect report.