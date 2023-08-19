Photography is not just about having a camera — there is a lot that goes into this field. From finding the right gear to understanding a niche, it can be a bit tricky.

So to know how to start right your career in photography, CNBC-TV18 caught up with celebrity photographer Rahul Jhangiani on World Photography Day, which is celebrated on August 19.

A science student-turned-photographer, Jhangiani found his passion for photography when he interned with his neighbour (who was a photographer) during his college days.

He later went to the UK for his masters in fashion photography from Nottingham Trent University. After returning back to Mumbai, he pursued his love for photography and never looked back. These are the tips by Jhangiani that can help you start right in your career in photography.

1. Master the basics: Before diving into advanced techniques, grasp the fundamentals of photography. Understand concepts like composition, lighting, aperture, shutter speed, and ISO settings. Practise extensively with your camera to build a strong foundation.

2. Choose your niche: Photography offers numerous niches, from wildlife to fashion, portrait to landscape. Identify your interest and passion, as specialising in a particular genre can help you build expertise and stand out.

3. Invest in gear: While a high-end camera isn't a necessity to begin, having the right equipment is crucial. Start with a camera that suits your niche, and gradually invest in lenses, tripods, and other accessories.

4. Create a standout portfolio: In today's competitive photography landscape, where countless individuals aspire to make their mark, Jhangiani emphasised the significance of creating a portfolio that truly stands out. He urged aspiring photographers to determine their unique style, experiment with different techniques, and explore unconventional ideas. By challenging themselves to think beyond conventional boundaries, photographers can develop a body of work that sets them apart from the saturated market. "Challenge yourself to think outside of the box and push the boundaries of your creativity," Jhangiani advised.

5. Education and training: While formal education isn't mandatory, enrolling in photography courses can provide structured learning and exposure to industry standards. Consider courses like BA in mass communication, MA in photography, or even specified diploma courses or certifications in lighting, lens and the niche of photography you want to work on. Further starting as an assistant or intern under experienced photographers can provide invaluable learning experiences and insights into the industry.

6 . Cost-effective solutions: Addressing the financial aspect, Jhangiani shed light on the changing dynamics of photography equipment acquisition. He mentioned that the era of purchasing expensive camera gear has evolved. Today, renting equipment has become a popular and cost-effective solution. While owning your camera and lenses is recommended, the option to rent cameras, studios, lighting setups, and accessories has opened new doors for aspiring photographers. This flexibility allows beginners to explore their passion without hefty upfront investments.

7. Leveraging social media for visibility: In the realm of self-promotion, Jhangiani highlighted the power of social media. He pointed out that photographers now have the advantage of reaching a wider audience and showcasing their work in a matter of minutes. With the advent of platforms like Instagram and Facebook, photographers can rapidly gain visibility and recognition. The era of physically knocking on doors to exhibit talent is gradually giving way to the convenience of establishing a unique artistic presence through online platforms.