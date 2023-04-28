World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2023: History, significance and theme

World Day for Safety and Health at Work is observed on April 28. Every year, thousands of people die or get injured due to work-related accidents and illnesses. This day provides them an opportunity to reflect on the steps they can take to promote a safer and more productive work environment.

World Day for Safety and Health at Work is observed every year on April 28 to promote safe, healthy, and decent work environments across the globe. The day serves as an occasion for individuals and organisations to promote a culture of safety and health in the workplace.

History

The World Day for Safety and Health at Work was first observed in 2003 after the International Labour Organization (ILO) declared it an annual international campaign to raise awareness of the importance of workplace safety and health. The day coincides with the anniversary of the 1971 adoption of the Occupational Safety and Health Convention by the ILO.

Significance

The World Day for Safety and Health at Work serves as a reminder of the importance of workplace safety and health for all workers. Every year, thousands of people die or get injured due to work-related accidents and illnesses. This day provides an opportunity for individuals and organisations to reflect on the steps they can take to promote a safer, healthier, and more productive work environment.

The day is also significant because it raises awareness about the link between worker safety and health, and productivity. A safe and healthy work environment leads to increased productivity, employee satisfaction, and reduced absenteeism. It also leads to lower healthcare costs and reduced compensation claims, which can help organisations to save money in the long run.

Theme

Every year, on World Safety and Health Day, the ILO announces a theme or topic for discussion. The purpose of this day is to raise awareness about safety and health issues in the workplace. In 2023, the theme for World Day for Safety and Health at Work is "A safe and healthy working environment as a fundamental principle and right at work”.

The theme for the World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2022 was ‘Act Together to Build a Positive Safety and Health Culture.’ This theme focused on the importance of social involvement and discussion in fostering a secure and positive workplace environment.