World Bank approves $255.5 million to improve India's technical education

“India has one of the largest and fastest-growing tertiary education systems in the world. The project will support Government of India’s National Education Policy 2020, which calls for modernizing this critical sector to better prepare students for emerging jobs and business opportunities,” said Auguste Tano Kouame, the World Bank’s Country Director for India in a release by the World Bank.

The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors have approved a loan of $255.5 million to help India improve the quality of its technical education and provide more career opportunities to students. Over the next five years, the project will support around 275 government-run technical institutions in selected states across the country, benefitting more than 3.5 lakh students each year.

There has been a steady growth in tertiary education from 29 million enrolled students in 2011-12 to 3.9 crore enrolled students across 40,000 institutions in 2019-20. While India’s tertiary education sector is among the largest in the world, recent studies show increased gaps in both technical and non-technical skills such as reasoning, interpersonal communication, and conflict resolution, according to a press release by the World Bank.

The Multidisciplinary Education and Research Improvement in Technical Education Project will provide support in improving student skills and employability. This would be done by focusing on better research, entrepreneurship, and innovation; and improve governance in technical institutions.

The students will get access to upgraded curricula including emerging technologies in communication and climate resilience, as part of this project,. Better internship and placement services, including opportunities to network with professional associations will also benefit them in excelling, the release said.

The World Bank’s Country Director for India, Auguste Tano Kouame has said that this project will compliment India's National Education Policy 2020 by preparing students for emerging jobs and business opportunities.

“India has one of the largest and fastest-growing tertiary education systems in the world. The project will support Government of India’s National Education Policy 2020, which calls for modernizing this critical sector to better prepare students for emerging jobs and business opportunities,” said Auguste Tano Kouame, the World Bank’s Country Director for India.

“Improving female participation in technical education will receive special attention," Kouame emphasised.

The project will support participating institutions to organize outreach programs in sensitising people about sensitivity to gender issues, and address misconceptions about women’s capabilities in the science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields.

This project will also encourage women students to promote course completion and gain exposure of work in their respective fields of tertiary education.

Women comprise of less than 30 percent of undergraduate engineering students, while this number is further less for women from the scheduled castes and scheduled tribes, according to the release.

The project will support research and innovation in priority sectors like climate change and sustainable energy as the studies point to the need to improve India’s research and innovation linkages with industry and society. Only 504 educational institutions out of 9,581 have incubated at least one startup, and only 525 of them have founded two to four startups in the last two years.

“The project will also help participating institutions strengthen their governance and internal quality assurance mechanisms by building their capacity for self-assessment, developing institutional quality policies, and preparing for accreditation,” said Nina Arnhold and Namrata Tognatta, Task Team Leaders for the project.

“At the state level, the project will help set up quality assurance cells to support the country’s goal of providing greater empowerment and autonomy to educational institutions while also holding them accountable for delivering on learning and employability outcomes," they added.

There is a final final maturity of 14 years including a grace period of five years for the $255.5 million loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), as per the release.