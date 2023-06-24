World Bank approves $255.5 million to improve India's technical education

“India has one of the largest and fastest-growing tertiary education systems in the world. The project will support Government of India’s National Education Policy 2020, which calls for modernizing this critical sector to better prepare students for emerging jobs and business opportunities,” said Auguste Tano Kouame, the World Bank’s Country Director for India in a release by the World Bank.

The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors have approved a loan of $255.5 million to help India improve the quality of its technical education and provide more career opportunities to students. Over the next five years, the project will support around 275 government-run technical institutions in selected states across the country, benefitting more than 3.5 lakh students each year.

There has been a steady growth in tertiary education from 29 million enrolled students in 2011-12 to 3.9 crore enrolled students across 40,000 institutions in 2019-20. While India’s tertiary education sector is among the largest in the world, recent studies show increased gaps in both technical and non-technical skills such as reasoning, interpersonal communication, and conflict resolution, according to a press release by the World Bank.

The Multidisciplinary Education and Research Improvement in Technical Education Project will provide support in improving student skills and employability. This would be done by focusing on better research, entrepreneurship, and innovation; and improve governance in technical institutions.