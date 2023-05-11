Workplace accidents more likely in moderately dangerous conditions: Study

homeeducation NewsWorkplace accidents more likely in moderately dangerous conditions: Study

By CNBCTV18.com May 11, 2023 7:19:21 PM IST (Published)

The research highlights that safety behaviours are sometimes seen as burdensome and inefficient, leading to inconsistent practice among workers.

A recent study has challenged the notion that workers engaged in highly risky occupations are more prone to workplace accidents. The study, led by Dr James Beck, a psychology professor at the University of Waterloo, Canada, reveals that accidents are actually more likely to occur in moderately dangerous work conditions.

According to Dr Beck, individuals in highly dangerous environments tend to engage in a high degree of safety behaviours, effectively offsetting the risk of accidents. However, in moderately dangerous environments, people often engage in some safety behaviours, but fail to adopt enough of them to prevent accidents.


The research highlights that safety behaviours are sometimes seen as burdensome and inefficient, leading to inconsistent practice among workers. In moderately dangerous conditions, people tend to underestimate the necessary level of safety behaviour, responding to danger in a proportionate manner. However, the study suggests that this response is inadequate, as even a slight increase in danger requires a significant escalation in safety behaviours to minimise accidents.

ALSO READ | Indeed report finds psychological safety crucial for Indian workplace success

To substantiate their findings, the researchers conducted four studies.

Two of these studies analysed historical workplace injury data, demonstrating a higher frequency of accidents in moderately dangerous environments. The remaining two studies involved experiments where participants engaged in work simulations, knowing the level of danger and how to safely interact with it.

The findings from the experiments unveiled a concerning trend: individuals, despite their awareness of potential dangers, consistently failed to allocate adequate time and effort to ensure their safety in moderately dangerous work environments. According to Dr Beck, the necessary level of safety behaviours to counter moderate dangers may not be readily apparent or intuitive.

ALSO READ | World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2023: History, significance and theme

The study's implications suggest that workplace safety training programmes should place emphasis on moderately hazardous work environments. By raising awareness and providing specific guidelines for safety behaviours, individuals can be better equipped to avoid accidents.

These findings provide valuable insights for designing effective workplace safety training programs and strategies to mitigate accidents in various work settings.

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
