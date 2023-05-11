Workplace accidents more likely in moderately dangerous conditions: Study

The research highlights that safety behaviours are sometimes seen as burdensome and inefficient, leading to inconsistent practice among workers.

A recent study has challenged the notion that workers engaged in highly risky occupations are more prone to workplace accidents. The study, led by Dr James Beck, a psychology professor at the University of Waterloo, Canada, reveals that accidents are actually more likely to occur in moderately dangerous work conditions.

According to Dr Beck, individuals in highly dangerous environments tend to engage in a high degree of safety behaviours, effectively offsetting the risk of accidents. However, in moderately dangerous environments, people often engage in some safety behaviours, but fail to adopt enough of them to prevent accidents.