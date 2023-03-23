Women falling out of the system is a major problem: HCL Tech

In today's world, technology is shaping every aspect of our lives, and it is no secret that the tech industry is dominated by men. However, there are several women who are breaking the glass ceiling and paving the way for future generations.

In this field of technology, women occupy only 35 percent of students that is in STEM education today, and they hold less than 1/3 of positions in technology and 22 percent of the present jobs in AI — if that is going to be the future — are held by women today. So there is a long distance to cover, there is a long road ahead.

Srimathi Shivashankar, the Corporate Vice President and Global Head of Ed Tech at HCL Tech, believes that "50 percent of Engineering and Graduation students are women." However, the "women falling out of the system is a major problem." This is a statement that reflects a common issue in the industry. Many women leave tech careers due to various reasons, such as a lack of support and mentorship.

Despite this challenge, Shivashankar acknowledges that the industry still needs intelligent minds to create innovative technologies like ChatGPT. In fact, she believes that women were the first engineers in the stone-age era. This shows that women have always been capable of contributing to the field, and it is only a matter of providing the right environment and support for them to succeed.

"In my view, if men are supposed to be hunters and gatherers, as per sociology, I think the women were the first engineers, it's my hypothesis, because the men gather something, hunt something and bring home who started the fire at home must be the women. The first metallurgist must be the women, she built houses. So she should have been the first civil engineer. And she would be the first one to decide what to do with the herbs that were gathered, either to to make medicine or to make anything out of it," Shivashankar said.

"So my view is all the biotech, biomedical, civil engineering, construction engineering, how to even start the fire and who even discovered the wheel in my view should have been women," she added.

One of the ways to promote women's success in tech is through government initiatives. For example, the Tamil Nadu Budget 2023 was extremely women-focused, indicating the government's commitment to empowering women.

However, Shivashankar also highlights the importance of not overlooking the middle of the pyramid, which refers to rural India. This is where the majority of the population resides, and there is a significant opportunity to increase employment by leveraging technology.

Noopur Chaturvedi, the CEO of NPCI Bharat BillPay, agrees that the ratio of women in engineering colleges has changed. However, she points out that "women need support to avoid fallout from workplaces."

To ensure that women are represented fairly in the workplace, Chaturvedi suggests that companies should "ensure application of 1 woman candidate for every open position." This can help address the gender imbalance in the industry.

Chaturvedi said, "We are doing something right in adopting and encouraging more and more women to be part of STEM, which is Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics. However, we are doing enough for skilling them, we are doing enough to encourage them to participate. However, we need to also support them as they keep across various life stages dropping out of the formal workforce. And that is one of the focus areas that we at NPCI are indeed focusing on. So it really starts with encouraging them to participate."

Tammy Ben-Haim, Consul General of Israel to South India, believes that schools need to encourage women to go into STEM. Israel has school programs to get girls into STEM, and other countries could follow suit. In fact, Haim said, "They have started programs to get girls into STEM as early as third, fourth and fifth grade, but also for teachers, because it was founded in math class, the teachers and you are talking about unconscious bias, even though most of the teachers are women. They would call more on the boys during math class or during science class and less on the girls. So we are seeing the results slowly but you can't as I said you a woman won't pass the entrance exam to engineering school if she doesn't have the foundation during her early education as well so we're working on that."

