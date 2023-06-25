Fewer women enter and more women leave academic fields: Study

Despite efforts to address gender segregation in academia, the research reveals that fields valuing brilliance as a marker of success are less welcoming to women, leading to fewer women entering and more women leaving due to prevalent gender stereotypes.

Fewer women enter and more women leave the academic fields. This is partly due to prevalent gender stereotypes, according to a research by New York University. The findings highlight the persistent role of prejudice against women in perpetuating gender imbalances in academia—especially in fields that prize brilliance, underscores the need for continued efforts to promote inclusivity and diversity in all fields. The authors on the research paper were the New York University, University at Buffalo and University of Colorado Boulder.

While it has long been known that academic fields are marked by substantial levels of gender segregation, less clear are the underlying dynamics that give rise to these imbalances and how they relate to career trajectories.

The researchers emphasize that there is a need to address the gender segregation in academia and other fields. Committed, sustained efforts and interventions that reduce gender segregation are possible and powerful,” says Kenneth Joseph of the University at Buffalo.

Gender disparity at workplace has been an issue for many years now. It refers to the unequal treatment or perception of individuals based on their gender. It can manifest in various forms such as pay gap, advancement to leadership positions, disrespect, work-life balance. A gender disparity is not only detrimental for the employee, but also for the organisation and the country's economy. Fostering a culture of equity and inclusion can help solve this to a large extent.