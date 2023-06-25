CNBC TV18
Fewer women enter and more women leave academic fields: Study

By Vahishta Unwalla  Jun 25, 2023 3:02:36 PM IST (Published)

Fewer women enter and more women leave the academic fields. This is partly due to prevalent gender stereotypes, according to a research by New York University. The findings highlight the persistent role of prejudice against women in perpetuating gender imbalances in academia—especially in fields that prize brilliance, underscores the need for continued efforts to promote inclusivity and diversity in all fields. The authors on the research paper were the New York University, University at Buffalo and University of Colorado Boulder.

While it has long been known that academic fields are marked by substantial levels of gender segregation, less clear are the underlying dynamics that give rise to these imbalances and how they relate to career trajectories.
Despite efforts to address gender segregation in academia, the research reveals that fields valuing brilliance as a marker of success are less welcoming to women, leading to fewer women entering and more women leaving due to prevalent gender stereotypes.
