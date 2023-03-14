Women as good as men in their ability to take on rigorous work: Admiral Hari Kumar

Women are as good as men in their ability to undertake rigorous work or challenges, said Admiral Hari Kumar, speaking to Shereen Bhan of CNBC-TV 18 on the sidelines of ‘Future. Female. Forward — The Women’s Collective.’ He said the G20 has accentuated Prime Minister's vision of equal opportunities for the daughters of nation.

Admiral Hari Kumar said, "The Navy was the first of the services to look at inducting women. And this happened about 30 years ago. In 1993, we started the induction. At that point, we had taken the approval of the ministry to open a few branches and disciplines, namely law, logistics, and education. We were given approval for about five years. At the end of five years we said we are okay. After that other non-seagoing branches were permitted. We started inducting them. In 2008, we had the first air operations officer women being inducted, and by 2016, we had opened it for the pilots in the fixed wing stream. Thereafter, it has been one continuous effort to open it for more and more branches."

"In 2021, we had three naval cadets, women cadets, in India. And last year we were given the approval to open all branches, all seagoing branches for women. Simultaneously, we also commenced the induction of women sailors in the ranks for the first time," he said.

Mindset and infrastructure

Speaking about the mindset around women in the military and the infrastructural changes required for it, the admiral said the military has overcame the doubts through sustained efforts over time.

"I'd like to say that for decades, organisations like the military have been largely male dominated, I would say (as far as) the dockyards headquarters are concerned there is no problem because we have had women civilian employees there… but in the ships and the combat assets, a bit of work was required to make it more women friendly."

"Largely, it was only males who (worked) there earlier. So this required a little bit of infrastructure changes, a bit of upgrades. And in some cases, it was very difficult because these ships were of a different generation altogether. In the subsequent generation of ships we've made the necessary changes," Admiral Kumar said.

"But when it comes to mindset, I would say (it runs) both ways. It is not just the organisation alone, there are doubts … on both sides — both on the side of the organisation as well as women... But I'm glad to say that over a period of time, we've been able to overcome it through sustained efforts," the admiral added.

He said women are as good as the men in their ability to undertake rigorous work or the challenges. "So why do we insist they have to be tough … the sea is our first enemy... the biggest fear is fire or flooding. If you have flooding, you have to lift or close the hatch, which is quite heavy. So there are no quarters given because if you're weak the whole ship will suffer. So what we look at is the requisite standard of physical fitness, irrespective of male or a female, requisite knowledge, professionalism and the ability to respond to situations. That's why I'm saying we purely go by the professional ability and the ability to perform the job," he said.

Nari Shakti and G20

Admiral Kumar added that the country needs 50 percent participation from women, in keeping with the Indian government’s ‘Nari Shakti.’

"The prime minister has very clearly laid out this vision of creating equal opportunities for the daughters of nation. And we are very serious about ensuring that… we are aware of the Government of India initiative for ‘Nari Shakti.’ And this G20 has accentuated it."