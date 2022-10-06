Wipro wants employees back in the office three days a week

By Kanishka Sarkar

IT giant Wipro has asked its employees to report to the office at least three days a week from October 10.

“Starting October 10, Wipro's offices in India will be open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. We will not be open on Wednesdays,” Wipro told employees in an e-mail.

In a statement to Moneycontrol, the tech firm said it had adopted a flexible and hybrid approach and that those in leadership roles will work out of offices three times a week.

"Our carefully deliberated back-to-office policy is meant to allow employees the flexibility of remote work while ensuring that our teams can access experiences as well as opportunities and build meaningful relationships at work," the company said in a statement.

The development comes days after Wipro sacked some 300 employees for moonlighting, and its chairman Rishad Premji said the company has no place for any employee who chooses to work directly with rivals while being on Wipro's payroll.

However, Harpreet Saluja, president of the Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), told a national daily that the e-mail was sent abruptly. “The company should have sent an e-mail a month back, giving ample time to employees to relocate. Also, consent and views of the employees should have been considered by the company,” he told TOI.

Wipro’s decision follows Tata Consultancy Services' move to call employees back to offices three days a week with rosters to be based on project requirements.