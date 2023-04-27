Wipro total headcount down by 1,823 employees attrition eases to 14.1% in Q4

When it comes to attrition of IT giants in India Tech Mahindra reported attrition for the quarter at 15 percent, Infosys attrition came at 20.9 percent, TCS attrition came at 20.1 percent.

Wipro saw a reduction in employee count in the January to March 2023 period from the previous quarter while its voluntary attrition rate decreased, landing at 14.1 percent quarterly annualised basis and at 19.2 percent on a trailing 12 months basis, the tech giant’s financial results for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year showed on Thursday.

The firm’s total headcount at the end of the March quarter slipped to 256,921 from 258,744 in the last quarter, in which it had seen a reduction of 435 employees. In Q4FY23, the net reduction of employees came to 1,823.

Meanwhile, voluntary attrition moderated 330 bps from the previous quarter, from the last quarter in which it stood at 21.2 percent.

When it comes to attrition in IT giants in India, Tech Mahindra reported attrition for the quarter at 15 percent, Infosys attrition came at 20.9 percent, TCS attrition came at 20.1 percent.

Meanwhile, along with its fourth-quarter results for the financial year 2022-23, Wipro announced a share buyback of Rs 12,000 crore. This is the highest in the previous four instances. The previous buyback in October 2020 was Rs 9,500 crore

