2,000 techies left in the lurch? Freshers detail ordeal as Wipro delays onboarding

By Nishtha Pandey

Mini Students told CNBC-TV18.com that they applied through an off-campus drive conducted by Wipro in September last year and after that they received their offer letters and were told that the onboarding process will begin soon but after that, they have been delayed and the process has not yet started.One of the students also alleged that he recently got a mail that his selection has been revoked because of not meeting the assessment guidelines.

“I took a student loan of Rs 4 lakh, and with the delay in getting the job, I have been stuck in a loop of applying for other companies and doing daily wage work to manage expenses,” said 22-yer-old Aakash (name changed for anonymity) who got his offer letter from Wipro in September last year. He is still waiting to get onboarded.

His story is similar to several freshers who have been taking over social media to express their agony against the delayed onboarding process by Indian IT companies like Wipro, Infosys, TCS and Tech Mahindra.

Harpreet Singh Saluja, the founder of Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), told CNBC-TV18.com that they were working with more than 2,000 students who are facing similar issues with Wipro's onboarding process. NITES works for the protection of benefits, welfare and rights of IT & ITES Employees.

At the time of publishing, Wipro had not replied to CNBC-TV18's queries on students' complaints and onboarding delays.

Hindu BusinessLine report quoted some emails sent by these IT firms to freshers whose offer letters were rejected. "It has been identified that you are not meeting our academic eligibility criteria. Hence, your offer stands null and void," one of the emails read.

While Infosys and Tech Mahindra job offer holders rued on six-month delays, there were many complaints about tech giant Wipro as the onboarding process has allegedly been delayed for close to a year.

'Left other jobs for this offer, we feel jobless now'

An onboarding process involves introducing a new employee to the company, and employees are added to the payroll only after onboarding.

Some students told CNBC-TV18.com that they applied through an off-campus drive conducted by Wipro in September last year and received offer letters. They said they were told that the onboarding process would begin soon, but it has not yet started.

One of the students also alleged that he recently got a mail that his selection had been revoked because of not meeting the assessment guidelines.

“The assessment happened in September 2021. I was informed in August 2022. I left other job offers because the Wipro onboarding was going on, and now I have no job,” he said.

Screenshot of mail received by the student

Saluja said NITES has written to the Ministry of Labour and Employment to look into the delay by Wipro. This letter mentioned the ordeals of about 1,000 freshers. "Now, that number has crossed 2,000," he said.

He said NITES got a reply that the complaint had been noted, but no action has been taken so far, or they haven't been informed about it.

“Livelihood of thousands of people is in jeopardy. These students and employees applied for a job in Wipro around September 2021,” the IT sector employees union said in its letter dated September 24.

Completed training yet not onboarded

NITES has alleged that while Wipro had offered Rs 3.5 lakh to some graduates, it had “promised” to upgrade the salary to Rs 6.5 lakh on the condition they pass the training programme (Velocity) with 60 percent and above marks.

A student told CNBC-TV18.com that he scored over 60 percent and got his upgraded offer letter in July, but onboarding was delayed repeatedly.

“Velocity training started on April 18, and it ended on July 30. I attended classes, submitted assignments, and received an offer letter for the TURBO role in July. Then I got an email that my onboarding date was August 8. Then they postponed it without giving a date. They have just said that candidates will be notified two months before the joining date,” he said.

Roles at Wipro are referred to as ELITE or TURBO. ELITE offers Rs 3.6 lakh per year, while TURBO offers Rs 5.5+1 lakh per year. To upgrade their role, employees must complete Velocity training.

No cooperation from HR

Another candidate added that the company hadn’t provided any HR contacts and the only way of communication was through the mail, and the reply that he has been getting on his queries are just a bunch of auto-generated emails.

“It’s been almost a year since I got an offer letter, and I still feel like I don’t have a job. Everyone else around me is working, the whole miscommunication has been very stressful and hard to handle,” he said.

According to emails shared with CNBC-TV18.com on concerns about training and placement, one student got a reply from the tech giant stating: "The job market is very slow at present. Mapping resources to the current projects in Wipro is getting delayed. The joining will hence be delayed at present."

Recently, Wipro terminated the services of 300 employees for moonlighting. The tech giant alleged that these employees were working for its competitors while being on the company’s payroll.

On September 22, Wipro's executive chairman Rishad Premji said that moonlighting was a “complete violation of integrity in its deepest form”.

The IT industry in India is grappling with many problems. A study by staffing firm TeamLease Digital predicts that two to 2.2 million employees in the tech sector will likely quit their jobs by 2025 as the industry continues to witness a double-digit attrition rate of 25.2 percent this year.

(This story will be updated with Wipro's statement.)