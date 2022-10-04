Wipro, Infosys and Tech Mahindra draw ire of freshers for delaying or revoking offer letters

By Nishtha Pandey

Mini The IT industry in India is already grappling with many problems. A study by staffing firm TeamLease Digital predicts that two to 2.2 million employees in the tech sector will likely quit their jobs by 2025 as the industry continues to witness a double-digit attrition rate of 25.2 percent this year.

Students have been taking over social media over the delayed onboarding process by information technology majors in the country like Wipro, Infosys, TCS and Tech Mahindra. According to students, the IT companies have either revoked the offer letters or have stretched it beyond six months.

The story, first published in The Hindu BusinessLine, quoted emails sent by these companies to the freshers whose offer letters were rejected.

"It has been identified that you are not meeting our academic eligibility criteria. Hence your offer stands null and void," one of the emails read.

A user called Jagadeesh took to Twitter and said, “There are more than 5,000+ students waiting for the onboarding update. Most of the other people had also rejected offers to join Wipro. It had been one year since we received the offer letter. Now Wipro doesn't even update about the date of joining”

Another user who goes by the name Akshay Lad got selected for Infosys in July and has still not received his offer letter despite repeated emails to the company.

According to the latest report by Naukri.com, the IT sector recorded a de-growth of 10 per cent in hiring activity in August.

