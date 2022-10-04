Wipro, Infosys and Tech Mahindra draw ire of freshers for delaying or revoking offer letters

Mini
The IT industry in India is already grappling with many problems. A study by staffing firm TeamLease Digital predicts that two to 2.2 million employees in the tech sector will likely quit their jobs by 2025 as the industry continues to witness a double-digit attrition rate of 25.2 percent this year.
There are more than 5000+ students waiting for the onboarding update.Most of the other people had also rejected offers to join wipro. It had been one year since we received the offer letter. Now wipro doesn't even updating about the date of joining.#WiproOnboardUs2022pic.twitter.com/fERU6k1eRU— Jagadeesh (@Jagadee32143587) September 28, 2022
Dear @Infosys,After the interview, I got an email 4 Jul 2022 that I have been selected for the job.I have been waiting for it since that day,But till now I haven’t received my offer letter. I am looking forward to working in your company.@Infosys@InfosysCareerspic.twitter.com/uMY2sRPrZN— Akshay Lad (@akshay___777) September 27, 2022