Indian IT major Wipro has hired 15,446 employees in the first quarter of the 2022-23 financial year,. The attrition rate was 23.3 percent, slightly lower than the previous quarter's 23.8 percent, but significantly higher than 15.5 percent during the corresponding quarter last year.

As of June 30, 2022, Wipro’s employee headcount was 258,574. This was an increase from 243,128 as of March 31, 2022. The company onboarded more than 10,000 freshers during the quarter, it said.

Thierry Delaporte, CEO of the software company, said last quarter that the company planned to hire 38,000 freshers this fiscal due to increased demand and attrition.

Wipro's hiring in the reporting quarter has been higher as compared to its peers. HCL added 2,089 employees and its attrition rate rose to 23.8 percent as compared to 21.9 percent in the previous quarter, while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) had a total headcount of 606,331 employees. The IT company added 14,136 employees, and its attrition rate climbed up from 17.4 percent in the last quarter of the previous fiscal to to 19.7 percent in the reporting quarter.

The Bengaluru-based IT company reported a 20.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,563.6 crore for the first quarter ended Jun 30, 2022, on higher expenses. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 3,242.6 crore. Shares of Wipro Ltd ended at Rs 412.20, up by Rs 6.60, or 1.63 percent on the BSE.

What is attrition rate and why is it important

Attrition is the term used to describe the decline in an organization's workforce. Both voluntary and involuntary attrition is possible. Employees who quit an organisation voluntarily do so in search of better opportunities or because they are dissatisfied with their existing employer.

When a company asks its employees to leave because of downsizing or the termination of job positions, it is known as involuntary attrition. A greater attrition rate suggests that employees are leaving the company more frequently, whereas a lower attrition rate suggests that employees are staying with the company longer.

In India currently, major IT firms in India are fighting high attrition rates. Hence the companies have started to hire more freshers and are trying to retain their existing employees and are trying their best to retain existing employees to bring down the attrition rate.