Why Dubai is Booming as a Higher Education Hub

During 2021-22, 1.64 lakh Indian students headed to UAE for higher education. While the number might not be as high as for USA (4.65 lakh), it is close to Canada’s (1.83 lakh) and more than Australia’s (1.09 lakh). These figures clearly indicate that Indian students are expanding their go-to list of countries when it comes to pursuing their higher education. In the UAE, Dubai especially tops the list, and it’s not just because of the glitz, glamour and stunning skyline. Many foreign universities have been setting up campuses in this ultramodern city, owing to its academic freezones, as per a 2019 report from PWC. And it is positive news for Indian students.

Dubai for Higher Education, Factors Driving its Popularity

Home to Top Foreign Universities & Professional Courses

Dubai is currently home to many reputed universities that have campuses in different parts of the world and offer degrees and certifications that are recognised and admired everywhere. Institutions like Heriot-Watt University that have a long and rich history and offer a variety of entry, undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD programmes, were amongst the first universities that set up a campus in Dubai, enabling Indian students to gain top-grade higher education. From science and business to engineering, psychology, communications, and even fashion, a plethora of exciting courses are offered by these universities. In fact, 70,504 courses are approved by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority. The availability of both industry and research-oriented courses makes it easy for Indian students to pursue different goals and fulfil different dreams.

Scope to Earn While Learning

Dubai allows students from India and other countries to take up internships as well as part-time jobs while studying, which helps them gain much required work experience. This way, students get an up-close feel of the industry they are eager to work in and a chance to enhance their employability with real-life skills and expertise. Earning while learning also helps make their stay in Dubai more affordable and alleviates their financial burden. Those studying at universities licensed by Dubai Creative Clusters get the opportunity to connect with over 1000 professional organisations in various domains. Top universities also offer scholarships to deserving students, which eases the financial aspect of things even if a student chooses to focus on studies now and work later.

Professional Guidance & Opportunities

Leading universities in Dubai have strong industry partnerships that enable students to secure lucrative jobs after completing their courses. Especially those that are situated in Dubai Knowledge Park permit easy access to local businesses and industry, offer students a lot of scope to network effectively, and secure employment at Fortune 500 companies, accelerators and well-known research centres. Leading higher education institutions organise insight events and career fairs to help students gain understanding of the industry, familiarise themselves with skills needed for the workplace, and find out what different employers are seeking. Guest lectures, skills training sessions, and recruitment roadshows encourage organisations to connect with students, impart employable expertise, and even speed up the recruitment process.

Easy Acclimatisation

Dubai not only enjoys geographical proximity to India, but also has a very cosmopolitan culture and vibe. Compared to western countries, it is just a short flight away from India, and family members can visit them easily. Moreover, Dubai’s extremely safe environment, simple visa regulations, and excellent connectivity make it an attractive option for pursuing higher education without too many hassles. Beyond academics, Indian students can enjoy their leisure hours easily in Dubai without shelling out a lot of money, as there are plenty of parks, shopping malls, and free beaches here. With many Indians already living in city, there are many pocket-friendly options when it comes to eating out as well.

While Dubai is fast emerging as a higher education hotspot, like any other destination, it requires students to do their due diligence. Researching and comparing multiple institutions, connecting with counsellors to clarify all doubts, understanding visa formalities and regulations in Dubai, and assessing the total cost are some important things to keep in mind before taking the leap.

