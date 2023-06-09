Who is Ritu Kalra — Harvard's new VP for Finance and CFO

As the vice president for finance and CFO, Kalra will oversee various important areas including research administration, strategic procurement, capital planning, and risk management. Leading a dedicated team of over 200 professionals, she will be responsible for managing multiple financial departments.

Ritu Kalra, investment banking and financial management expert of Indian-American origin, has been appointed as the vice president for finance and chief financial officer at Harvard University.

Kalra is currently serving as the assistant vice president of finance and treasury, as well as a special projects adviser within the university.

In expressing her enthusiasm for the new position, Kalra stated, “Harvard’s ability to forge collaborations within and beyond the University, across a breathtaking breadth of disciplines, doesn’t happen by accident. It requires a rare and sustained marriage of strategic leadership and executional excellence. Tom Hollister has been instrumental in kindling this marriage across the organization, and I look forward to working with the broader University community to build on this essential partnership to advance the academic mission,"

Meredith Weenick, the executive vice president, expressed her excitement about Kalra taking on the role, saying, “I am thrilled to have Ritu stepping into the VP and CFO role," said executive vice president Meredith Weenick. “Since joining Harvard in 2020, she has provided exceptional leadership and been a trusted adviser on an array of financial matters and University priorities. Her Harvard experience, coupled with her track record as an innovator in private sector banking and finance, positions her well as a leader who will continue to build on what has been strong stewardship of the University’s finances in recent years."

Before joining Harvard, Kalra enjoyed a successful 18-year tenure at Goldman Sachs, where she held several progressively challenging positions.

Notably, she achieved the rank of managing director and served as the head of public sector and infrastructure finance for the western region, as well as the head of higher education finance on a national level.

During her time there, Kalra offered strategic advisory services to both public and private sector entities throughout the United States , specializing in designing innovative financing strategies to address climate-related risks.

Kalra's new role as vice president for finance and CFO will commence in July, with reporting lines to executive vice president Weenick and a dotted line to president Claudine Gay.