Who is Ritu Kalra — Harvard's new VP for Finance and CFO

By Nishtha Pandey  Jun 9, 2023 10:44:28 AM IST (Updated)

As the vice president for finance and CFO, Kalra will oversee various important areas including research administration, strategic procurement, capital planning, and risk management. Leading a dedicated team of over 200 professionals, she will be responsible for managing multiple financial departments.

Ritu Kalra, investment banking and financial management expert of Indian-American origin, has been appointed as the vice president for finance and chief financial officer at Harvard University.

Kalra is currently serving as the assistant vice president of finance and treasury, as well as a special projects adviser within the university.
