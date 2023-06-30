What is the 'perfect job' Gen Z is looking for?

Gen Z is expected to represent almost a third of the global workforce by 2025. But amidst this vast sea of possibilities, where exactly does the heart of the Indian Gen Z lie? Read more on data from job portals LinkedIn and Naukri on the sectors that attract them the most.

The tech-savvy, forward-thinking Gen Z is often thought of as having a different idea of the 'perfect job.' The career choices of Gen Z have indeed been more diverse and exciting. Notably, Gen Z is expected to represent almost a third of the global workforce by 2025. But amidst this vast sea of possibilities, where exactly does the heart of the Indian Gen Z yearn to sail?

According to data from job portals LinkedIn and Naukri shared exclusively with CNBC-TV18, Gen Z in India is applying in the professional services sector and the IT sector in a big way.

Sectors Gen Z loves

As per LinkedIn, in 2023 Gen Z professionals in India are actively seeking opportunities in a range of industries, with professional services being the top interest area. In 2023, 40.5 percent of all job applications by Gen Zs are in this industry.

Meanwhile, 20.1 percent of job applications by young professionals are in the technology, information, and media industry.

Manufacturing stood at 10 percent, financial services at 8.2 percent and administrative and support services at 6.3 percent.

As per a poll run on Naukri.com in collaboration with CNBC-TV18, the IT sector stood as the most preferred sector of Gen Z with 45 percent of respondents voting for that. Second came financial and banking services with 22 percent votes. Media and entertainment (5 percent) and retail and FMCG (5 percent) came as the third and fourth preferred choice.

Vision, financial stability and work-from-office opportunities

Additionally, as per LinkedIn's economic graph data from January, 88 percent of those in the 18–24 age group are considering a transition in a job, compared to 64 percent of those in the 45–54 age group.

“With their innate tech-savviness and digital-first mindset, it's unsurprising that over 20 percent of their job applications on LinkedIn are concentrated in the technology, information, and media sectors," said Ashutosh Gupta, India Country Manager at LinkedIn.

Gupta further added that Gen Z's job considerations extend beyond just specific industries and roles.

"Gen Z professionals are most likely to prioritise employers who best match their values, which include social responsibility, sustainability, and DE&I among other meaningful causes. Beyond this, they also seek organisations that invest in their upskilling, offer flexibility, and promote balance and well-being," added Gupta.

Additionally, a report by NASSCOM and Indeed published in April this year mentioned that Gen Z is most attracted to jobs in the IT sector. The report revealed that over 70 percent of Gen Z are interested in joining the IT sector as ‘techies.' The report, ‘Gen Z and Millennials: Reshaping the Future of Workforce,’ stated that 79 percent of Gen Z are also willing to spend more than two years in their first job if the employer provides them with the right value proposition.

Also at a time where the whole debate about work from home versus work from office is going on — with many offices globally making work from office compulsory for employees — a report by Steelcase (a global design and innovation firm) suggests that 73 percent of Gen Z across the world considee the physical workspace crucial for the overall effectiveness of their company.

In India, the NASSCOM-Indeed report mentioned that Gen Zs are more willing to work from office. Eighty-five percent of the Gen Zs surveyed preferred either working from the office or in a hybrid model, a mix of working from the office and home.

Gen Zs and millennials made up 52 percent of India’s total population as of 2021 — 47 percent higher than the global average. According to the report, this trend is expected to maintain its momentum till 2030. The share of India’s Gen Z population and millennial population will be 50 percent higher than the global average of 46 percent.