CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeducation NewsWhat is the 'perfect job' Gen Z is looking for?

What is the 'perfect job' Gen Z is looking for?

What is the 'perfect job' Gen Z is looking for?
Read Time4 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Nishtha Pandey  Jun 30, 2023 5:57:55 PM IST (Published)

Gen Z is expected to represent almost a third of the global workforce by 2025. But amidst this vast sea of possibilities, where exactly does the heart of the Indian Gen Z lie? Read more on data from job portals LinkedIn and Naukri on the sectors that attract them the most.

The tech-savvy, forward-thinking Gen Z is often thought of as having a different idea of the 'perfect job.' The career choices of Gen Z have indeed been more diverse and exciting. Notably, Gen Z is expected to represent almost a third of the global workforce by 2025. But amidst this vast sea of possibilities, where exactly does the heart of the Indian Gen Z yearn to sail?

According to data from job portals LinkedIn and Naukri shared exclusively with CNBC-TV18, Gen Z in India is applying in the professional services sector and the IT sector in a big way.


Sectors Gen Z loves

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X