What is the 'perfect job' Gen Z is looking for?

The tech-savvy, forward-thinking Gen Z is often thought of as having a different idea of the 'perfect job.' The career choices of Gen Z have indeed been more diverse and exciting. Notably, Gen Z is expected to represent almost a third of the global workforce by 2025. But amidst this vast sea of possibilities, where exactly does the heart of the Indian Gen Z yearn to sail?
According to data from job portals LinkedIn and Naukri shared exclusively with CNBC-TV18, Gen Z in India is applying in the professional services sector and the IT sector in a big way.
Sectors Gen Z loves