What is a virtual school? Why Centre and Delhi govt are sparring over the 'first' such facility

Mini The first virtual school in the country was launched by the Centre last year, said NIOS.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that the Delhi Model Virtual School (DMVS) was the ‘country’s first virtual school’ during its inauguration on August 31. He said that the Delhi Government had announced this plan last year.

Following this, several social media users pointed out that the Delhi Model Virtual School was not India’s first virtual school. Now, the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has also refuted Delhi CM’s claim and said that the first virtual school in the country was launched last year by the Centre.

What is the controversy?

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday claimed that the DMVS launched by the Delhi Government was “India’s first such platform”, while announcing that students from across the country will be eligible for admission.

Countering Kejriwal’s claim, the NIOS released a statement: “With reference to certain media reports regarding the claims of India’s first virtual school being launched today, it is informed that the first virtual school of the country was launched by the Union Education Minister in August last year.”

As per the press note, in the first session of NIOS Virtual Open School over 2.18 lakh assignments were uploaded by the learners. Also, in the recent academic session, about 4.46 lakh assignments and Tutor Mark Assignments (TMAs) have been uploaded by the NIOS learners.

“It is expected to reach the mark of more than 10 lakh online submissions and evaluation of assignments in the ongoing academic session,” the NIOS said in its statement.

In a report by The Print, when asked how the DMVS will be different from NIOS and other virtual schools, a Delhi government official said that the DMVS is the Delhi government’s first completely virtual school, which is carrying all the hallmarks of any regular government school in the city, and it will provide holistic education to its students.

What is a virtual school?

A virtual school is a broad term for online education provided to students as per a school curriculum. Students can attend classes or live lectures through a virtual school and appear for computer-based tests or other tests for evaluation. During the COVID-19 pandemic, most schools in India shifted to virtual modes where students and teachers interacted online and not in physical classrooms.

Who can apply to Delhi’s Virtual School and how does it work?

The application process for the DMVS opened on August 31, Wednesday. The school is only for Classes 9 to 12.

Admission to the DMVS will be open for students across the country. Students of DMVS will also receive coaching by experts for entrance exams like NEET, CUET and JEE and skill-based training will be available for students who want to work part-time, Kejriwal said at the online media briefing.

The DMVS platform has been developed by Google and School Net India.

The students will attend live classes and they can also access recorded class sessions and study material online. CM Kejriwal also mentioned that special teachers have been hired for the DMVS.

Students will be provided with an ID and password to log in and access the platform for attending classes. The platform will also provide the facility of a digital library.