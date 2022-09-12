    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeeducation News

    Western Railway Recruitment 2022 for sportspersons: Important dates and other details

    Western Railway Recruitment 2022 for sportspersons: Important dates and other details

    Western Railway Recruitment 2022 for sportspersons: Important dates and other details
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    21 vacancies are available against the sports quota for eligible sportspersons in the Western Railway.

    The Railway Recruitment Cell of Western Railway has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible sportspersons to apply for the 21 posts in the sports quota. Interested candidates can visit the official website of RRC WR at rrc-wr.com to register for the same. Here are the details of the vacancies, important dates, and how to apply.
    Discipline-wise vacancy details
    Wrestling (Men) Free Style: 01 post.
    Shooting (Men/Women): 01 post.
    Kabaddi (Men): 01 post.
    Hockey (Men): 02 posts.
    Weightlifting (Men): 02 posts.
    Powerlifting (Men): 01 post.
    Powerlifting (Women): 01 post.
    Kabaddi (Women): 02 posts.
    Gymnastic (Men): 02 posts.
    Cricket (Men): 02 posts.
    Cricket (Women): 01 post.
    Ball badminton (Men): 01 post.
    Eligibility Criteria
    Level-4-Rs.25500-81100) / Level-5 (Rs29200- 92300): Graduate in any discipline from a recognised University or institution.
    Level-2 (Rs.19900-63200) / Level-3 (Rs 21700-69100): 12th (+2 stage) passed or equivalent. Educational Qualification must be from a recognised university/institution.
    Candidates with higher educational qualifications may upload their graduation/post-graduation certificates as well.
    ALSO READ:  DRDO-CEPTAM Recruitment 2022: Check last date and how to apply for 1,901 positions
    Age Limit
    The age limit to apply for the vacancies is a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 25 years as of 01/01/2023.
    Important dates
    Opening date of registrations: September 05, 2022.
    The last date to register: is October 04, 2022.
    Examination fee
    For all general candidates, the application fee is Rs.500.
    There is a provision for refunding Rs. 400 to those who are found eligible as per notification and appear in the trials after deducting bank charges.
    For Candidates belonging to SC/ST/ Ex-Servicemen/Women, Minorities* and Economic Backward Class, the application fee is Rs. 250 with the same provision for refund.
    How to apply online?
    All candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of RRC WR at rrc-wr.com. Candidates are advised to check the full notification released on the website for complete details.
    ALSO READ:  SBI invites applications for clerk jobs: Here is how to apply
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
    First Published:  IST

    Tags

    Government jobsrailway recruitementrailway recruitmentWestern Railway

    Next Article

    DU opens portal for UG admissions, new academic session likely to begin November 1

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng