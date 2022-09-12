Western Railway Recruitment 2022 for sportspersons: Important dates and other details

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini 21 vacancies are available against the sports quota for eligible sportspersons in the Western Railway.

The Railway Recruitment Cell of Western Railway has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible sportspersons to apply for the 21 posts in the sports quota. Interested candidates can visit the official website of RRC WR at rrc-wr.com to register for the same. Here are the details of the vacancies, important dates, and how to apply.

Discipline-wise vacancy details

Wrestling (Men) Free Style: 01 post.

Shooting (Men/Women): 01 post.

Kabaddi (Men): 01 post.

Hockey (Men): 02 posts.

Weightlifting (Men): 02 posts.

Powerlifting (Men): 01 post.

Powerlifting (Women): 01 post.

Kabaddi (Women): 02 posts.

Gymnastic (Men): 02 posts.

Cricket (Men): 02 posts.

Cricket (Women): 01 post.

Ball badminton (Men): 01 post.

Eligibility Criteria

Level-4-Rs.25500-81100) / Level-5 (Rs29200- 92300): Graduate in any discipline from a recognised University or institution.

Level-2 (Rs.19900-63200) / Level-3 (Rs 21700-69100): 12th (+2 stage) passed or equivalent. Educational Qualification must be from a recognised university/institution.

Candidates with higher educational qualifications may upload their graduation/post-graduation certificates as well.

Age Limit

The age limit to apply for the vacancies is a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 25 years as of 01/01/2023.

Important dates

Opening date of registrations: September 05, 2022.

The last date to register: is October 04, 2022.

Examination fee

For all general candidates, the application fee is Rs.500.

There is a provision for refunding Rs. 400 to those who are found eligible as per notification and appear in the trials after deducting bank charges.

For Candidates belonging to SC/ST/ Ex-Servicemen/Women, Minorities* and Economic Backward Class, the application fee is Rs. 250 with the same provision for refund.

How to apply online?

All candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of RRC WR at rrc-wr.com. Candidates are advised to check the full notification released on the website for complete details.