homeeducation NewsWest Bengal Madhyamik result 2023 declared: Check Class 10 toppers list, pass percentage and other details

West Bengal Madhyamik result 2023 declared: Check Class 10 toppers list, pass percentage and other details

West Bengal Madhyamik result 2023 declared: Check Class 10 toppers list, pass percentage and other details
2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com May 19, 2023 2:30:06 PM IST (Published)

Devadutta Majhi has emerged as the topper of the WB Madhyamik Result 2023. She secured an impressive 99.57 percent, scoring 697 marks out of 700 in the exam.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) announced the results of the Class 10 or Madhyamik exams today, May 19. Students can now access their WBBSE Madhyamik results on the official websites, wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.wb.gov.in.

The WBBSE Class 10 board examinations were conducted from February 23 to March 4, 2023, at various exam centres across the state. The duration of the examination was three hours for all papers, with an additional fifteen minutes provided for reading the question paper. This year, a total of 6,98,627 students appeared for the board exams.
The results were declared at 10 AM, and the result link was activated at 12 PM for students to check their scores.
Also Read: Almost all employees in India are looking for a new job, finds Michael Page report
Devadutta Majhi has emerged as the topper of the WB Madhyamik Result 2023. As per reports, Devadutta expressed her aspirations to study Mathematics and Physics and pursue a future career at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). She secured an impressive 99.57 percent, scoring 697 marks out of 700 in the exam.
The second rank has been shared by two students, Subham Pal and Rifat Hassan Sarkar from Malda, both achieving 98.71 percent with 691 marks. Additionally, the third rank is shared by six students in the West Bengal Board Class 10 examinations.
The overall pass percentage this year stands at 86.15 percent. It is important to note that students must secure a minimum of 34 percent in all subjects to pass the West Bengal Madhyamik exam.
In total, 118 candidates have made it to the top 10 list of the WB Madhyamik Result 2023.
Also Read: Tamil Nadu SSLC 2023 Class 10 results out: Check pass percentage and other key details
(Edited by : Vivek Dubey)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

exam resultswest bengal class 10 result

Recommended Articles

View All

Expenses in mutual fund schemes set to go down with new Sebi proposals

May 19, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Sebi proposes uniform total expense ratio for mutual funds — experts express mix of optimism and caution

May 19, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Almost all employees in India are looking for a new job, finds Michael Page report

May 19, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

World View: Syria back in Arab League — dawn after long cold nights in the crises-hit nation

May 19, 2023 IST9 Min(s) Read