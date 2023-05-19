West Bengal Madhyamik result 2023 declared: Check Class 10 toppers list, pass percentage and other details

Devadutta Majhi has emerged as the topper of the WB Madhyamik Result 2023. She secured an impressive 99.57 percent, scoring 697 marks out of 700 in the exam.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) announced the results of the Class 10 or Madhyamik exams today, May 19. Students can now access their WBBSE Madhyamik results on the official websites, wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.wb.gov.in.

The WBBSE Class 10 board examinations were conducted from February 23 to March 4, 2023, at various exam centres across the state. The duration of the examination was three hours for all papers, with an additional fifteen minutes provided for reading the question paper. This year, a total of 6,98,627 students appeared for the board exams.

The results were declared at 10 AM, and the result link was activated at 12 PM for students to check their scores.