Find out how this West Bengal IPS officer is helping poor kids crack JEE, UPSC exams

Being a doctor, engineer, or cracking the UPSC still tops the wish list of ambitious students and their parents in India. But there are many even not-so-remote places in the country, where students are clueless about how to prepare for the very exams that can fulfil their dreams. That’s where North Bengal town Alipurduar Superintendent of Police Y. Raghuvanshi comes in. A man on a mission, the 2013 batch IPS officer has started online coaching classes where IIT scholars teach underprivileged meritorious students.

Raghuvanshi was posted in Alipurduar, which has a tribal population and the majority of people are tea garden workers. Sources say Raghuvanshi hatched a plan to provide free coaching to talented students without means.

In his endeavour, he was helped by his friends, the police department and a local NGO. He connected with Alipurduar Manobik Mukh (an organisation of local teachers). An examination was conducted in almost every school of Alipurduar at the class 12 level and 50 deserving students were shortlisted.

Now, they are taught physics for 1.5 hours three days a week followed by a weekly test; and get chemistry and maths lessons in one-hour classes for five days and three days a week, respectively.

These students are taught by teachers of IIT and tutors who offer coaching at other well-regarded coaching centres. Speaking to News18, Y. Raghuvanshi said, "As a society, we will only progress when we provide an opportunity to everybody in an egalitarian way. These are talented students in remote areas who are not even aware of how to prepare for these exams. My friends from IIT have enabled us in providing such an opportunity to these kids by teaching them online."

At present, they are selecting 150 students from class 11 for a two-year course.

Of course there were teething problems, to begin with — the majority of students did not have mobile phones, and the parents had not heard of UPSC or IIT.