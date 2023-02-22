West Bengal implements centralised online portal for admission to UG courses

The new system will allow students to apply for undergraduate courses at any state-run or state-aided college or university via a single portal, rather than having to log in to each institution's admission portal individually. This streamlined approach gives students the flexibility to explore multiple options before making a final decision on where to apply.

The West Bengal Higher Education Department has announced the implementation of a centralised web-based online admission portal for undergraduate degree courses in state-run and state-aided colleges and universities.

The new system, which will be put in place by the beginning of the 2023-24 academic session, is aimed at ensuring fairness and transparency in the admission process while also eliminating the possibility of interference from college unions.

A 10-member committee, consisting of officials from the Higher Education Department and representatives from colleges and universities, will monitor the implementation of the portal.

The system will be coordinated by the Technology Head of MAKAUT, Pritimoy Sanyal, Dr Somnath Mukherjee from Dinabandhu Andrews College, and Madhumita Manna from the Additional Director of Public Instructions.

According to the circular issued by the department, the centralised online admission portal will be used for undergraduate general degree courses in all government, government-aided colleges, unitary universities, and state-aided affiliating universities.

However, autonomous colleges, minority educational institution colleges, training colleges, law colleges, and universities offering courses like fine arts, crafts, dance, music, engineering, pharmacy, nursing, medical colleges, and self-financing private colleges will be excluded from the system.

Under the new system, students will be able to apply to any state-run or state-aided college or university offering undergraduate courses by logging into a single portal, instead of logging into the admission portal of a particular institution. This will provide students with the opportunity to explore other colleges and universities before making a final decision.

The system will be implemented from the current academic session, which will begin after the publication of higher secondary and other plus two board examination results.

The department official assured that the new system is designed to meet the state's specific requirements and is not the same as the Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET - UG) recently issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The new system has been a long-standing proposal of West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu, who advocated for it last year. However, the department backed out due to several higher education institutions citing a lack of infrastructural support to enforce such a system with immediate effect.

The centralised online admission portal is expected to streamline the admission process for undergraduate courses in state-run and state-aided colleges and universities in West Bengal. The system will ensure fairness and transparency, making the process more accessible and convenient for students.

