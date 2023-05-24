West Bengal Board HS Result 2023: Class 12 Results to be declared today, here’s how to check score  

Students can still check their WBCHSE Class 12 Result 2023 by sending an SMS. You need to send the message to either 5676750 or 58888, which are designated numbers provided by the West Bengal Board.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare the results of the Class 12 exams today. The results will be declared for Science, Commerce and Arts stream students who appeared for the West Bengal Board Class 12 exams this year. Students can check their results from the official website of WBCHSE—https://wbchse.nic.in/

Students need to enter their Higher Secondary Board exam roll number and date of birth to access your Class 12 result. West Bengal Higher Secondary exam was held from March 14 to March 27 this year. In the state, almost 8 lakh applicants have registered for the exam.

WBCHSE Class 12 Results: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official result link of WBCHSE—https://wbchse.nic.in/

Step 2: Click on the Class 12 results page

Step 3: Submit your login credentials such as your date of birth and roll number

Step 4: Check and download your result

Students are advised to carefully check the details present on their mark sheet such as their name, registration number, overall scores, marks per subject and other details. If there is any mistake in the scorecard, you should immediately contact your school authorities and notify them of the same.

Students can still check their WBCHSE Class 12 Result 2023 by sending an SMS. You need to send the message to either 5676750 or 58888, which are designated numbers provided by the West Bengal Board.

Students need to type the message in WB12<SPACE>Roll Number in this format. You can also check the results from the official app of WBCHSE named WBCHSE Results, which can be downloaded from Google Playstore.

Students must score at least 30 percent of the total marks in each subject to pass the West Bengal Class 12 exam.

The WBCHSE will release the original marksheet, pass certificate, and relevant documentation to the heads of the Institutions or their authorised representative on May 31.

Students who failed the exam in one or more topics in the West Bengal HS Result 2023 will be given a second chance. For these students, the WBCHSE will arrange compartmental exams, and the application forms will be made available a few days following the release of the WBCHSE Class 12 Result 2023.