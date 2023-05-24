West Bengal Board HS Result 2023: Class 12 Results to be declared today, here’s how to check score  

3 Min(s) Read
Students can still check their WBCHSE Class 12 Result 2023 by sending an SMS. You need to send the message to either 5676750 or 58888, which are designated numbers provided by the West Bengal Board.
The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare the results of the Class 12 exams today. The results will be declared for Science, Commerce and Arts stream students who appeared for the West Bengal Board Class 12 exams this year. Students can check their results from the official website of WBCHSE—https://wbchse.nic.in/
Students need to enter their Higher Secondary Board exam roll number and date of birth to access your Class 12 result. West Bengal Higher Secondary exam was held from March 14 to March 27 this year. In the state, almost 8 lakh applicants have registered for the exam.
WBCHSE Class 12 Results: How to check