    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeeducation News

    West Bengal Board announces dates for class 10 Madhyamik Pariksha 2023: Check details here

    West Bengal Board announces dates for class 10 Madhyamik Pariksha 2023: Check details here

    West Bengal Board announces dates for class 10 Madhyamik Pariksha 2023: Check details here
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    The Madhyamik Pariksha 2023 will be held from February 23 to March 4 in a single shift from 11:45 am to 3 pm.

    The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) announced the dates for Class 10 exams, 2023. The Madhyamik Pariksha 2023 will be held from February 23 to March 4 in a single shift from 11:45 am to 3 pm.
    Students can check the WB Madhyamik Pariksha timetable on the official website—www.wbbse.wb.gov.in. The board has released the date sheet for both regular and external exams.
    As per the WB Class 10th exam schedule 2023, students will have to appear for only one paper on a single day.
    Students who will appear for the WB Secondary examination 2023 can check the schedule given below.
    Date      Day       Subject
    23-02-2023        Thursday            First Languages
    24-02-2023        Friday                 Second Languages
    25-02-2023        Saturday             Geography
    27-02-2023        Monday              History
    28-02-2022        Tuesday             Life Science
    02-03-2023        Thursday            Mathematics
    03-03-2023        Friday                  Physical Science
    04-03-2023        Saturday            Optional Elective Subjects
    https://wbbse.wb.gov.in/Web/PdfViewer?l=Mjc4
    The board will conduct the Physical Education and Social Service exam on March 6, 9, 10, 11 and 13, while the exam on Work Education will be held on March 28, 29, 30, 31 and April 1.
    The WBBSE will conduct additional examinations on Shorthand and Typewriting in Kolkata and Siliguri only. The board will announce the date and venue for this exam later.
    Exams on sewing and needle work will be conducted for four hours and fifteen minutes. The board will also conduct a theoretical exam on vocal and instrumental music for two hours and fifteen minutes and Computer Application for two hours and forty-five minutes.
    Theoretical examination for vocational subjects will be held for one hour 45 minutes. Students will also have to appear for practical examination for the subject conducted by the Sector Skill Council or individual schools.
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    class 10 board examinationsWest Bengal

    Next Article

    CUET PG results announced: Here's how to check scores and other details

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng