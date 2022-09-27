West Bengal Board announces dates for class 10 Madhyamik Pariksha 2023: Check details here

By CNBCTV18.com

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) announced the dates for Class 10 exams, 2023. The Madhyamik Pariksha 2023 will be held from February 23 to March 4 in a single shift from 11:45 am to 3 pm.

Students can check the WB Madhyamik Pariksha timetable on the official website— www.wbbse.wb.gov.in . The board has released the date sheet for both regular and external exams.

As per the WB Class 10th exam schedule 2023, students will have to appear for only one paper on a single day.

Students who will appear for the WB Secondary examination 2023 can check the schedule given below.

Date Day Subject

23-02-2023 Thursday First Languages

24-02-2023 Friday Second Languages

25-02-2023 Saturday Geography

27-02-2023 Monday History

28-02-2022 Tuesday Life Science

02-03-2023 Thursday Mathematics

03-03-2023 Friday Physical Science

04-03-2023 Saturday Optional Elective Subjects

The board will conduct the Physical Education and Social Service exam on March 6, 9, 10, 11 and 13, while the exam on Work Education will be held on March 28, 29, 30, 31 and April 1.

The WBBSE will conduct additional examinations on Shorthand and Typewriting in Kolkata and Siliguri only. The board will announce the date and venue for this exam later.

Exams on sewing and needle work will be conducted for four hours and fifteen minutes. The board will also conduct a theoretical exam on vocal and instrumental music for two hours and fifteen minutes and Computer Application for two hours and forty-five minutes.

Theoretical examination for vocational subjects will be held for one hour 45 minutes. Students will also have to appear for practical examination for the subject conducted by the Sector Skill Council or individual schools.