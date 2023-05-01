In India, the top roles for industry transformation will be played by AI and ML specialists, besides data analysts and scientists. Further when it comes to reskilling analytical thinking and AI are the top focuses. When it comes to talent outlook in 2027 the companies surveyed by WEF expect that in the next five years 39 percent of talent will worsen while 34 percent expect an improvement in talent.

Nearly a quarter of global jobs will change in the next five years, according to the recent report by World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report.

The report estimates that 69 million new jobs will be created by 2027 and 83 million will be eliminated. The key driver for job growth is going to be green transition and localisation of supply chains.

Further the adoption of technology and increased digital access will also create net job growth but with greater offsets from losses; slower economic growth, supply shortages and inflation pose the greatest risks to jobs Indicating that the immediate job losses will be due to factors other than technology.