Based on the West Bengal JEE results 2023, students will be able to apply for the engineering courses offered by the participating universities. The state had in February decided to have a centralised online portal for UG admission in state-run and state-aided colleges and universities.
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will be declaring the WBJEE 2023 results today.
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination results for 98,000 candidates who gave the exam will be released in a press conference at 2:30 p.m., and the WBJEE result link will be activated at 4 p.m. on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in, according to state education minister Bratya Basu's tweet.
The Board examined the issues reported by the applicants before uploading the WBJEE final answer key 2023. The minister reported that this year, 98,000 candidates took the WBJEE 2023 exam. To download the rank cards, applicants must enter their application number and password on the official website
How to check WBJEE 2023 results?
What are the websites to see WBJEE 2023 results?
West Bengal JEE 2023 result official websites
wbjeeb.nic.in
wbjeeb.in
wbresults.nic.in
First Published: May 26, 2023 10:35 AM IST
